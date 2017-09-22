Print for later

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

Crestview topped the Lady Wildcats 25-22, 25-20, and 25-7 on Thursday.

Bailey Gregory was 20-22 serving with three aces and had 11 digs. Lauryn Black was a perfect 18-18 serving with five aces, and Avery McCoy was 9-11 serving with a pair of aces and had six kills.

Ally McCoy had 10 kills, and Lexi Gregory finished with eight kills and a dozen digs. Lyvia Black had 10 digs, and Abby Bagley led Crestview (9-2 4-0 NWC) with 23 assists.

Lincolnview 3 Bluffton 0

Lincolnview got back on the winning track with Thursday’s 25-18, 25-11, and 25-10 victory over Bluffton.

Lakin Brant had 20 digs for the Lady Lancers, while Brianna Ebel had 16 assists.

The Lady Lancers (6-6, 2-1 Northwest Conference) will play at Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0

The Lady Indians defeated Van Wert on Thursday, 25-18, 25-16, and 25-21. Van Wert (1-10, 0-5 WBL) will host Crestview on Monday.

Golf (girls)

Wayne Trace 170 Parkway 213 Linolnview 215, Celina 242, Defiance 254

The Wayne Trace Lady Raiders won their own invitational Thursday, topping Parkway, Lincolnview, Celina and Defiance.

Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger shot a 36, and Gracie Gudakunst shot a 38.

Wayne Trace’s Marissa Miller fired a 48, and Winter Boroff finished with a 52.

Soccer

Kenton 5 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The state-ranked Wildcats (No. 7 in Division II) held Van Wert scoreless in Thursday’s 5-0 victory.

Botkins 3 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

The Lancers were shut out by the Trojans on Thursday. Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Van Wert at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Botkins 8 Lincolnview 0 (girls)

The Lady Trojans blanked Lincolnview 8-0. The Lady Lancers will play at Van Wert at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Continental 13 Crestview 1 (girls)

Alexis Munoz scored Crestview’s lone goal, during Thursday’s loss to Continental. The Lady Knights will play Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium at 5 p.m. Monday.