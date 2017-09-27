Van Wert independent sports

Elida 8 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Cougars were shut out by Western Buckeye League foe Elida 8-0 on Tuesday.

Cory-Rawson 2 Lincolnview 1 (boys)

Jared Pollack scored with an assist by Kyle Wallis, but it wasn’t enough as Lincolnview lost to Cory-Rawson 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lancers will host New Knoxville on Thursday.

Coldwater 10 Lincolnview 0 (girls)

The Lady Cavaliers held Lincolnview scoreless during Tuesday’s 10-0 victory. The Lady Lancers will play at Bath on Thursday.

Ottoville 11 Crestview 0 (girls)

Ottoville led 2-0 at halftime, then scored nine goals in the second half to defeat Crestview 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights will play at Van Wert Saturday.