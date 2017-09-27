Van Wert independent soccer recap
Van Wert independent sports
Elida 8 Van Wert 0 (boys)
The Cougars were shut out by Western Buckeye League foe Elida 8-0 on Tuesday.
Cory-Rawson 2 Lincolnview 1 (boys)
Jared Pollack scored with an assist by Kyle Wallis, but it wasn’t enough as Lincolnview lost to Cory-Rawson 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lancers will host New Knoxville on Thursday.
Coldwater 10 Lincolnview 0 (girls)
The Lady Cavaliers held Lincolnview scoreless during Tuesday’s 10-0 victory. The Lady Lancers will play at Bath on Thursday.
Ottoville 11 Crestview 0 (girls)
Ottoville led 2-0 at halftime, then scored nine goals in the second half to defeat Crestview 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights will play at Van Wert Saturday.
POSTED: 09/27/17 at 6:42 am. FILED UNDER: Sports