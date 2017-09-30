VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections is looking for people interested in serving as poll workers in Van Wert County.

Being a poll worker is a great opportunity for registered voters who have the time to commit on Election Day. It’s a great way for students, part-time employees, retired citizens, and people with flexible schedules to serve their community.

To be a poll worker in Van Wert County, people must meet the following requirements:

Be a registered voter in Van Wert County.

Must not have been convicted of a felony (unless the conviction has been reversed, expunged or pardoned).

Need to have transportation to and from the polls.

Cannot be running as a candidate in the election one is working.

Need to attend a training session.

Need to work from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who choose to work at the polls will receive training and be paid for their time. Those interested in becoming a poll worker can contact the Van Wert County Board of Elections at 419.238.4192.