VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County would like to remind everyone that collection efforts for the 2017 United Way Day of Caring Food Drive are well under way. As the green barrels begin popping up at local businesses for food donations, the United Way encourages all to keep a spare can or two ready at all times to fill those barrels!

The goal this year is to collect 36,000 food and toiletry items to restock local food pantries. They are always in need of food and toiletry items and area residents’ help is more than appreciated.

To help reach the goal of 36,000 items, several challenges have been issued to local businesses. One challenge has been issued to all local banks in Van Wert County to see who can collect the most items and have bragging rights for the 2017 food drive. Local residents can help a favorite bank win by bringing in food and toiletry items the next time they stop in to do their banking business. Local banks, the United Way of Van Wert County, and the food pantries greatly appreciate local support.

The top need items are canned meat, peanut butter, cereal, boxed meals, instant potatoes, detergent, and diapers.

The food drive runs through the end of business on Thursday, September 28.

For more information on the United Way Day of Caring or to volunteer with the food drive, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689, email unitedway109@gmail.com, visit the United Way website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org, or check it out on Facebook.