Twig III met on Tuesday, September 12, in Van Wert County Hospital’s Conference Room A.

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur was introduced and spoke on the importance of the 0.28-percent income tax increase. Also speaking were the following city officials: Martha Balyeat; Pete Weir, Joi Mergy, Steve Trittschuh, Ken Markward, Jon Jones, and Jon Tomlinson. The city will be taking a $26,000 cut from local government funds for state income tax next year.

The City of Van Wert provides better and less expensive services than most of the surrounding communities. The general fund supports police, fire, municipal court, parks department, city administration, engineering/code enforcement, street lighting, and the health department.

Chief Jones explained that the fire department assists the public through its EMS, which is currently around 85 percent of the department’s work. The department averages around six EMS runs a day, and most of these runs are for people 60 and older. One common cause for EMS runs is fall assists. If an elderly person falls and cannot get up, the fire department will assist them free of charge, something many other EMS squads do not do.

Fire runs make up the second largest amount of runs, and the department also does a lot of specialized runs, such as high angle rescues and water, ice, and grain bin rescues. With the 0.28-percent tax increase, the department would be able to maintain the services it currently has.

The tax increase also needs to be passed in order the city to function.

Chairwoman Lisa Dunn opened the business meeting at 8 p.m. with 16 members in attendance. Dunn thanked the hostesses Nancy Rhoades and Eleanor Souders. Correspondence was read from Bobbie Smith and Paula Stemen. The minutes of the last meeting were read by Dunn, while Jeanne Zeigler gave the treasurer’s report. It was approved and seconded.

The Gift Shop report was given by Linda Hoffman. New merchandise has been put on display: OSU onesies, garden flags, mugs, as well as Steelers and University of Michigan items. Christmas suggestions: stepping stones, LED garden lights. Many items have been placed on the sale rack in front of the shop. Items are still being reported as missing. Twig members were urged to dust shelves and work shifts as often as possible.

It was suggested that Ellen Rager be contacted in regards for the Gift Shop sale items to be displayed on the hospital’s Facebook page.

The Tree of Lights table will be set up at the Apple Festival on October 20-21. The work shifts have been set up and members are to sign to work one of these shifts.

Schedule for the Gift Shop was completed by Sherri Arn. Corrections were made. Newest member Nancy Potter was welcomed.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, October 10, at Van Wert County Hospital. New members interested in attending should call Ellen Rager in Patient Relations at the hospital.