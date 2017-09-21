Twig I met on Thursday, September 14, at the hospital in Conference Room A with 23 members present. Chairperson Mae Stoller welcomed everyone. The meeting was opened with “The Pledge of Allegiance”, followed by prayer by Loretta Grove.

Chairman Mae Stoller opened the business meeting and gave the report for the Executive Committee meeting. A lengthy group discussion about the Thrift Shop followed.

Some key points were:

The organization is exploring ways to save money in operating the Thrift Shop.

A sign is needed on the door stating the shop only accepts cash or checks.

Twig I owns the shop building and needs to maintain it. Some repairs will be needed in the near future.

The group appreciates the community’s support of donations.

The next meeting will be at noon Thursday, October 12, at the hospital’s Conference Room A.

Present at this meeting were Dot Burley, Sharon Clouse, Carla Doner, Carol Doner, Karen Gardner, Sandra Greulach, Loretta Grove, Helen Huston, Connie Johnson, Lois Linser, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Ann McCray, Jean Owens, Susie Perez, Mary Kay Purmort, Mae Stoller, Nancy Szolach, Brenda Welker, Jan Adams, Lois Goudy, Betty Woodruff, and Betty Wyandt.