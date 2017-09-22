VW independent/submitted information

Artists Group East head Robert Malcolm announced Friday, September 15, that he has withdrawn his client, “M*A*S*H*” star Jamie Farr, from the upcoming national touring production of Tuesdays with Morrie, which was set to open September 25 on a four-month multi-city tour. The show was scheduled to be in Van Wert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on October 8.

“I regret that I will not be performing in this wonderful show due to the producer’s inability to secure work visas in a timely manner for my Canadian director, Ron Ulrich, and co-star David Keeley, who were an integral part of our previous successful tour throughout Canada,” Farr explained. “This is a two-person play and I wanted Tuesdays with Morrie to be as entertaining and successful throughout the United States as it was in Canada.”

Many venues have been scurrying to find a replacement for Tuesdays with Morrie; however, Farr has agreed to bring “An Evening with Jamie Farr” to both the Toledo performance at the Stranahan Theater on October 7 and “An Afternoon with Jamie Farr” to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert on October 8.

The show will be co-hosted by WTVG-TV Chanel 13 of Toledo’s co-anchor of its evening news, Lee Conklin. Conklin is a friend of Farr and is the reason he has agreed to perform in Van Wert and Toledo.

“We are extremely appreciative of Mr. Farr and Mr. Conklin agreeing to replicate their Toledo performance for our patrons,” said Niswonger Performing Arts Center Executive Director Paul Hoverman. “I am sure, although some may be disappointed they will not get to see Tuesdays with Morrie, they will be excited and thoroughly entertained with ‘An Afternoon with Jamie Farr’.”

In this new show, the audience will get to see video outtakes of M*A*S*H* highlights and bloopers, as well as hear Jamie Farr’s entertaining insights behind his years on M*A*S*H*, as well as many other acting roles throughout his illustrious career.

Conklin will host with questions for Farr before opening up a question-and-answer session for audience members.

“It should be a fun afternoon for all those wanting to see and experience the wit and life of Jamie Farr,” Hoverman added.

The Van Wert show will be the same time as the original Tuesdays with Morrie, starting at 3 p.m. Tickets for Tuesdays with Morrie will be honored for “An Afternoon with Jamie Farr.” Those who would like to purchase a ticket for this new show, or have any questions or concerns, should contact the Niswonger box office between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

Tickets begin at $25. The Sunday, October 8, show begins at 3 p.m., with lobby doors opening at 2 that afternoon.