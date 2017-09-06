VW independent/submitted information

Tickets for the second Christmas event of the 2017-18 season is on sale now at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Join most people’s favorite reindeer for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — The Musical, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 1. The show is presented by Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry.

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of the favorite characters from the television special, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in this classic Christmas tale.

It’s an adventure that teaches people that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Adapted for the stage by Robert Penola, the show faithfully follows Romeo Muller’s teleplay: Reindeer couple Donner and Mrs. Donner beget Rudolph, a spunky young reindeer with a curious birth defect: Instead of coal-black, his nose glows bright red like a lightbulb (the original TV airing was sponsored by General Electric).

Donner tries to help his son fit in by masking his nose in a black sock during the reindeer games, an annual event during which Santa scouts the young reindeer for their flying ability. Unfortunately, Rudolph’s sock falls off, leading all of the other reindeer to laugh and call him names. With no prospect of making Santa’s sleigh team, Rudolph and “dentist wannabe” elf Hermey flee Christmas town, eventually meeting prospector Yukon Cornelius and a whole island of misfit toys. But with a massive winter storm about to hit the North Pole, Santa might just find a use for Rudolph after all.

Along with presenting sponsor Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry, supporting sponsors for this event include Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Mercer In-Sight Family Eye Care, and Van Wert Family Eye Care. This event is yet another in the NPAC Kids Series sponsored by the Robideau family. Sponsorship is made complete by 2017-18 season sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — The Musical can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 419.238.6722, and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.