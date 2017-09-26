Thomas M. Tomlinson

Thomas M. “Tom” Tomlinson, 64, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:27 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus.

He was born May 13, 1953, in Van Wert, the son of Dean Tomlinson, who survives in Van Wert, and Barbara L. (Finkhousen) Tomlinson, who preceded him in death. On April 8, 1978, he married Tammy (Wills) Tomlinson, who also survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Makenzie (Travis) Hoffman of Ohio City and Andrew (Jourdan) Tomlinson of Van Wert; a brother, Timothy (Joyce) Tomlinson of Decatur, Indiana; two sisters, Sue (Spencer) Hamilton of Pickerington and Carol (James) Couch of Powell; and four grandchildren, Kendall and Ainsley Hoffman and Jax and Jett Tomlinson.

Tom was an assistant production manager at Fleetwood for 31 years before becoming a supervisor at Cooper Cooked Meats for many years. He also continued to farm with his father.

He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County.

Tom graduated from Lincolnview High School, where, according to Tom, he still holds a track and field record that can never be beat. He went on to attend Bowling Green State University and graduated from Northwest State Community College. Tom was a member of Elks Lodge 1197 for 29 years. He was a good leader who insisted things be done the right way. He enjoyed fishing trips with his friends and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fn. But most of all, Tom enjoyed time spent with his family and grandchildren.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Wack officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at a later date.

The celebration will be followed by a time of prayer, starting at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org).

