Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: schedule subject to change)

Monday, September 11

Golf: Crestview, Lincolnview, Ada, Delphos Jefferson (at Hickory Sticks) 4:15 p.m.

Golf: Lincolnview at Marion Local (girls) 4:30 p.m.

Golf: Celina at Van Wert (at Willow Bend) 5:00 p.m.

Tennis: Elida at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.

Soccer: Spencerville at Lincolnview (boys) 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf (girls) 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Crestview at Parkway 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Coldwater at Van Wert 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 12

Golf: Lima Sr. at Lincolnview (girls, at Hickory Sticks) 4:00 p.m.

Golf: Crestview at Celina 4:30 p.m.

Golf: Bryan at Van Wert (at Willow Bend) 5:00 p.m

Cross Country: Lincolnview at Elida 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Ada at Crestview (girls) 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Paulding at Lincolnview (girls) 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert 6:30 p.m.

Soccer: Lincolnview at Bluffton 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Lincolnview at New Breman 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Columbus Grove at Crestview 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13

Golf: Van Wert at Elida 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 14

Golf: Crestview vs. Paulding (at Auglaize Golf Club) 4:15 p.m.

Tennis: Van Wert at Bath 4:30 p.m.

Soccer: Fort Jennings at Crestview (girls) 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Lincolnview at Spencerville (girls) 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Shawnee at Van Wert (girls) 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Fairlawn at Lincolnview 5:00 p.m.

Soccer: Van Wert at Defiance 5:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Crestview at Bluffton 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Lincolnview at Spencerville 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 15

Football: Crestview at Bluffton 7:00 p.m.

Football: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 16

Golf: Van Wert at Jordan Moeller Invitational 8:30 a.m.

Golf: Lincolnview at Antwerp Invite 8:30 a.m.

Cross Country: Crestview, Lincolnview at Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invite 9:00 a.m.

Soccer: Coldwater at Van Wert (girls) 10:00 a.m.

Volleyball: Crestview, Antwerp at Kalida 10:00 a.m.

Soccer: Lincolnview at Anna (girls) 11:00 a.m.

Soccer: Lincolnview at Miller City 12:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Shawnee at Lincolnview 12:30 p.m.