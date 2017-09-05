Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: events subject to change)

Tuesday, September 5

Golf: Crestview, Ada, Paulding at Bluffton 4:15 p.m.

Golf: Lincolnview at Parkway (boys) 4:30 p.m.

Golf: Van Wert at Elida 4:30 p.m.

Tennis: Van Wert at Kenton 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ada at Lincolnview 5:00 p.m.

Girls soccer: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert 5:00 p.m.

Girls soccer: Crestview at Delphos Jefferson 5:00 p.m.

Girls soccer: Lincolnview at Bluffton 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Temple Christian at Lincolnview 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Van Wert at Ottoville 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6

Golf: Bluffton at Lincolnview (girls) 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 7

Golf: Crestview, Allen East, Paulding at Spencerville 4:15 p.m.

Golf: Bath at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.

Golf: Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson (girls) 4:30 p.m.

Tennis: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial 5:00 p.m.

Boys soccer: Lincolnview at Jackson Center 5:00 p.m.

Volleyball: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Crestview at Wayne Trace 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball: Kalida at Lincolnview 7:00 p.m.

Girls soccer: Spencerville at Crestview 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Football: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial 7:00 p.m.

Football: Crestview at Wayne Trace 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Golf: Lincolnview at North Baltimore Tiger Invite (boys) 8:00 a.m.

Golf: Lincolnview at Allen East (girls) 9:00 a.m.

Tennis: Van Wert at Elida Invite 9:00 a.m.

Cross Country: Crestview at Bearcat Invite 9:00 a.m.

Girls soccer: Van Wert at Lima Sr. 10:00 a.m.

Boys soccer: Van Wert at Miller City 2:00 p.m.