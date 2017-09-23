VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County will take place on Thursday, September 28, from 4:30-7 p.m., at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. (U.S. 127) in Van Wert. The event is open to the public and only $1 admission fee or a canned good item.

Browse business exhibits from Van Wert and surrounding areas while tasting the best of the best of Van Wert County in the stunning Wassenberg Art Center, which also features convenient parking.

Curious to see what businesses are booming in Van Wert and surrounding area? This is the opportunity to meet representatives and business owners and discuss what products and services they offer while enjoying free samples of these Taste of Van Wert County businesses:

Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ

133 Bistro

Willow Bend Country Club

Gourmet Gifts By Kristie

Black Angus on Main

The Harvest House

Brewed Expression

High Five Brewing Company

From sweets to savory, there will be something delicious for everyone! Exhibitors and the Van Wert Area Chamber will give away free door prizes during the Expo. The Wassenberg will also have beverages available for purchase throughout the evening.

Apex Clean Energy, Federal Mogul Corporation, and Home Healthcare Solutions are this year’s premier sponsors. Gold sponsors for this event include Culligan, Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency, Vantage Career Center, Tisha Fast/State Farm Insurance, K & L Ready Mix, Alexander & Bebout, Van Wert Manor, Kitchens & Bath Plus, StateWide Ford Lincoln, Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center, and Wassenberg Art Center.

Exhibitor space is sold out for this event, but call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@vanwertchamber.com to discover ways to be part of future Chamber events. Also visit www.vanwertchamber.com for more information on the Chamber and the many events and benefits it offer