St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School focuses on developing a special life skill every two weeks. At the end of every two weeks, each teacher selects a student from their class that they feel best demonstrated that life skill. Shown are the first life skill award winners, chosen for demonstrating cooperation (front row, from the left) Alli Spieles, Brandon Burk, and Zaine Eibling; (back row) Brynleigh Moody, Myles Moody, and Elijah Ryder. (St. Mary’s photo)