Editor’s note: This is the second of three articles providing options for either the renovation or replacement of Van Wert City School District’s Eggerss Stadium football facility. Each article will deal with one of three options developed by a committee formed to research the issue.

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Schools Stadium Facilities Committee is looking at three options to restore or replace the current Van Wert High School football facility and in creating a first-class, state-of-the-art facility that will serve the school system and the community for future generations.

This is the second of three options the committee is considering. Following the presentation of all three options, the committee will conduct an online survey of the community to assist the committee in making its final recommendation to the Board of Education. A link to the survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VanWert2017.

The survey will begin on September 30 and end on October 10. For those who do not have access to the Internet, Brumback Library and the Van Wert County Council on Aging have agreed to allow concerned citizens to use their facilities during regular business hours to complete the survey.

The Stadium Committee has determined that something has to be done. The current age and condition of Eggerss Stadium has compelled the committee to act, and that time is now.

Option B: Building a new facility at the current Eggerss Stadium location

Building a new stadium in the current location will allow many Van Wert fans to walk to the game and enjoy our downtown. It will be constructed close to the field as is the current stadium, allowing fans a view of the game unique to Van Wert football. Aesthetically, it will continue to be one of the finest venues in the Western Buckeye League.

The renovations will include a new 3,000-bleacher seat home stadium that will feature a brick facing and siding in the rear and sides and new press boxes (home and visitor). The construction of a new multifunctional building will include locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, and ticket sales. Additional parking and new fencing will be built on the lawn south of the current field. A new 2,000-seat visitor section, south end zone bleacher section for the band, an artificial turf field, additional parking area, and new fencing will complete the complex.

The proud tradition of the Cougar Pride wall, as well as the ability to stand along the south end zone fence, will continue to allow generations of players, students, and fans to enjoy Van Wert’s storied football tradition. This new facility will be up to code, have adequate handicapped seating on the home and visitor sides, and will be less expensive to maintain than the current facility.

This option provides limited parking and it will be used for football only. This is the most expensive of the three options (click here for a line-by-line cost analysis of Option B).

