VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced that, during this year’s Van Wert County Fair, his office will once again be assisting citizens with registering to receive an automatic email alert when a registered sex offender moves into an area near their home.

Sheriff Riggenbach said that, on Saturday, September 2, and Monday, September 4, county residents attending the fair can stop at the Sheriff’s Office booth in the middle of the Commercial Building, and a deputy will assist them in registering to receive the automatic email alert. The hours on both days will be from noon to 6 p.m.

Local residents wanting to register can expect the process of registering for the automatic email alert to take no more than 2 or 3 minutes. Information about signing up to receive automatic email alerts on registered sex offenders is available all week during the fair at the Sheriff’s Office booth.

Sheriff Riggenbach encourages local residents to stop by the booth at any time to pick up this information, which will help people be more informed about registered sex offenders in Van Wert County.

The sheriff said his office provides the Offender Watch Program as a tool local residents can use to protect their children and to stay informed about offenders in their area. In addition to the automatic email alert feature, the Offender Watch Program also provides people with real-time maps of registered offenders in their area, tips for parents to talk with their children, as well as safety advice for children.

The Offender Watch Program can be accessed by the public by visiting the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and clicking on the “Sex Offender” link at the top of the page. Local residents will then click the “Click Here To” link to access the Offender Watch Program.

In addition to this service, Sheriff Riggenbach said there will be information available on other services provided by his office, including concealed carry licenses, DARE, child seat safety, and photo IDs for kids. Families who want to have a free photo ID of their child made can do so at the Sheriff’s Office booth on Monday, September 4, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.