VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his office will be holding its sixth child passenger safety seat event this month.

This year, the week of September 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week. The child passenger safety seat event will be on Saturday, September 23, at the Delphos Fire Department, 125 E. Second St. in Delphos. The event will be from 9-11 a.m.

Sheriff Riggenbach stated that parents, grandparents, caregivers, etc., can stop at the Delphos Fire Department and have their child passenger safety seat inspected to ensure the seat is properly installed and is the appropriate type of safety seat for the child using the seat.

Sheriff Riggenbach highly recommends that families attending the child passenger safety seat events bring their children with them to the event. This allows the Sheriff’s Office car seat technicians, Deputy Colleen Wiley and Deputy Seth Karl, to ensure a child passenger safety seat is properly installed and is appropriate for that child. During this inspection, Deputies Wiley and Karl will also be providing educational information for families about child passenger safety seats.

For more information about the upcoming child passenger safety seat event, contact Deputies Wiley or Karl at 419.238.3866.

Families who cannot attend the Delphos event on September 23 can also contact Deputies Wiley or Karl to make an appointment to have a child passenger safety seat inspected.

The child passenger safety seat event is free to the public.