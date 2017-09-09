SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ST. MARYS — The Van Wert Cougars fought back from a 21-0 second-quarter deficit, but fell to the Roughriders 50-34 on Friday night.

The loss was the first of the year for Van Wert (2-1, 1-1 Western Buckeye League). Defending league tri-champion St. Marys improved to 2-1, (2-0 WBL).

The powerful running game of St. Marys was evident early, as the Roughriders took the opening kickoff and marched 61 yards in six plays and scored on a three-yard Bo Kuenning touchdown run.

The 6-1, 230 pound senior would score three more times in the second quarter, on runs of five, one and three yards.

“They were more physical on both sides of the ball tonight,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

After Kuenning’s third touchdown, Van Wert’s Jacoby Kelly returned the kickoff 73 yards, and set up a three-yard touchdown pass from Nate Place to Drew Bagley to make it 21-7.

The Roughriders responded with a quick three-play, 63-yard drive. Braeden Dunlap ran for 24 yards, then caught a 37-yard pass from Colin Clements, before Kuenning bulled in from three yards out for a 28-7 advantage.

Place and the Cougars opened the second half with two scores. The junior quarterback found Tanner Barnhart for 12 yards and a touchdown with 10:26 left in the third quarter, then a short time later, Place raced 12 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-20.

The two teams traded scores after that. Sean Perry returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and a 35-20 St. Marys advantage. On the next drive, Place hit Barnhart with a 63-yard touchdown toss to trim the deficit to 35-26. The Roughriders came back with a 43-yard touchdown run by Shannon Fowler and a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 43-26 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Clements scored on a one-yard run with 9:16 left in the game, to push the lead to 50-26. Place scored again at the 6:13 mark, but the Roughriders were able to run out the clock from there.

“I was proud of how we fought back at the start of the second half, but I told our guys that our past won’t dictate our future, our work and preparation will,” Recker said. “We will get back to work and be read for Ottawa-Glandorf.”

The Cougars will host the Titans on Friday night, while the Roughriders will entertain Shawnee.