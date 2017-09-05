One of the activities at this year’s Van Wert County Fair was a demonstration by the Van Wert High School Robotics Club. Students demonstrated various functions of their robot, Suzanne, such as its remote control capabilities and its ability to pick up different size balls and shoot them into various targets. Shown are (front row, from the left) Coaches Zane McElroy and Bob Spath and Kathryn Wray; (back row) Michael Etter, Noah Carter, Cal Wolfrum, and Angel Haller. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent