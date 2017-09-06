VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to join its workforce to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey and other disasters locally and across the country.

In the past week, the Ohio Buckeye Region of the Red Cross has sent 67 volunteers to Texas and Louisiana in response to Hurricane Harvey and more are on their way.

In addition, the Red Cross is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and is beginning preparations to get workers and supplies in place. The Ohio Buckeye Region will recruit and train 100 new volunteers per week to assist with the response and recovery efforts for the weeks and months to come.

Locally, volunteers are responding to daily emergencies close to home, including home fires, tornadoes, and flooding. The Red Cross is training new volunteers to help with this upsurge of disaster relief efforts across the Ohio Buckeye Region and across the country.

Disaster relief volunteer orientations for new volunteers will be held every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross in Lima, 610 S. Collett St. in Lima.

“This year, more families throughout the country have found themselves standing outside their destroyed home and left wondering what to do next,” said Derek Stemen, executive director, American Red Cross of West Central Ohio. “That’s when the Red Cross steps in. We’re looking for strong volunteers who can make a difference by providing help and comfort to those in need.”