Print for later

Tweet about it

Landmark America II Inc. to Bitters Home Improvement LLC, inlots 9 and 10 in Delphos.

Mary A. Jacomet to Vicky A. Kayser, inlot 754 in Delphos.

Clifford John Brickner to Matthew Pohlman, portion of lots 61 and 62 in Delphos subdivision.

Estate og Gary G. Hartman, estate of Gary Gene Hartman to Pamela K. Krick, inlets 486 and 487 in Van Wert.

Frank L. Gates and Kimberly K. Landers to Heather L. Deehring, inlot 203 in Ohio City.

Andrew J. Thor to Christopher M. Adkins, lot 226-6, Van Wert subdivision.

Frank R. Gardner Sr. to Catherine Grub, portion of section 9 in York Township.

Patty J. Gibson, Patty J. Diltz, to Richard Lee Diltz Sr., inlots 394 and 395 in Delphos.

River Bend LLC to Michael A. Bockey, portion of section 15 in Washington Township.

Janice M. Bockey and Michael A. Bockey to River Bend LLC, portion of section 15 in Washington Township.

Terry W. Fisher and Pamela M. Fisher to V. Gene Giessler Joint Revocable Trust, Shirley C. Giessler Joint Revocable Trust, inlot 3134 in Van Wert.

Nancy J. Saam, Nancy Saam to B & R Peels LLC, inlots 542 and 543 in Ohio City.

Mar-Jan Farms Inc. to Nathan Vandenbrock and Jessica Vandenbrock, portion of section 25 in York Township.

Dustin R. Schaadt and Jamie L. Schaadt to Nathan Vandenbrock and Jessica Vandenbrock, portion of section 25 in York Township.

Estate of Deborah Lynn Bushong to Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, inlot 1288 in Van Wert.

Kory E. Thatcher to Kory E. Thatcher and Paige S. McClure, inlot 3182 in Van Wert.

Edward J. Leopold and Marie R. Leopold to Alexandra Rose Leopold, lots 230-6 and 230-7, Van Wert subdivision, and inlot 4019 in Van Wert.

Estate of Frederick B. Fortman, estate of Fred Fortman, estate of Frederick B. Fortman Sr. to Jack L. Fortman and Jerome P. Fortman, potion of inlots 236 and 237 in Van Wert.

Joanne M. Smith and Gary L. Smith to Smith Family Revocable Living Trust, portion of section 10 in Washington Township.

Robert Mefferd and Erika Mefferd to Castle Rentals & Properties LLC, portion of inlot 40 in Convoy.

Phil Fleming and Kathleen Fleming to Robert J. Kistler and Julie K. Kistler, outlets 110 and 110-1, and a portion of outlot 109 in Van Wert.

Robert E. Foehl Family Living Trust, Donna M. Foehl Family Living Trust to Kenneth E. Foehl Family Living Trust, portion of sections 30 and 31 in Union Township, and portion of sections 8, 9, and 34 in Tully Township.

John W. Voltz and Susan J. Voltz to John W. Voltz and Susan J. Voltz, portion of section 35 in Harrison Township.

David T. Hays Revocable Living Trust, Peggy J. Hays Revocable Living Trust to David T. Hays and Peggy J. Hays, portion of sections 11 and 14 in Ridge Township.

Theodore D. Heckman, Carol H. Heckman, Theodore Heckman, Ted Heckman, to Heckman SM LLC, lot 397, Van Wert subdivision, and a potion of section 32 in Pleasant Township.

Cameron A. Ray, Cameron Ray to Allyssa Hill, inlot 90 in Venedocia.

Chad M. Kuhlman, Chad Kuhlman to Natasha L. Kuhlman, portion of inlot 3067 in Van Wert.

Philip L. Deschner, Philip Deschner to Rosa B. Miracle and Jerry Miracle, inlot 1812 in Van Wert.

Estate of Matilda Jane Krieger, estate of M. Jane Krieger to John Paul Krieger, outlots 17, 18, and 25 in Ohio City.

Randall D. Oechsle and Paula Oechsle to Shawn D. Thatcher and Brenda J. Thatcher, portion of outlot 3 in Wren.

Douglas D. Strickler, Marilyn Strickler, Daryl D. Strickler, Mary Ann Strickler to Shawn D. Thatcher and Brenda J. Thatcher, portion of outlot 5 in Wren.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to 402 Burt Trust, inlot 1439 in Van Wert.

Susan M. Slagle, Susan M. Army to Susan M. Slagle, portion of section 30 in Ridge Township (lot 2, Poe’s Subdivision).

Bonnie L. Swaney and Lawrence E. Swaney to Michael W. Carder, portion of inlot 1380 in Delphos.

Nancy R. Carder to Alexis M. Cummings and Adam W. Crabtree, inlot 559 and a portion of inlot 558 in Delphos.

William A. Zehr and Elizabeth L. Zehr to Victor A. Zehr and Susie D. Zehr, portion of section 27 in Willshire Township.

Larry D. Menke, Laurence D. Menke, Laura M. Menke to Jeffery S. Fitch, inlot 1191 in Delphos.

BA Barker LLC to Mark Medford and Candice Medford, portion of section 1 in Jackson Township.

Michael O. Carrier and Gina L. Carrier to Steve B. Sanderson and Courtney E. Sanderson, portion of inlot 1432 in Van Wert.

Paul E. Blauser and Bonnie L. to Blauser Living Trust, portion of section 14 in Ridge Township.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Zachary Platt, inlot 498 in Ohio City.