Van Wert County Auditor Nancy Dixon has announced that property value estimates for the 2017 Revaluation are now available for review. The new property values can be found on the auditor’s website at: http://www.co.vanwert.oh.us/re/ry-search.php or by calling the auditor’s office at 419.238.0843 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays, and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Auditor Dixon is offering both an online and in-person Informal Value Review to provide taxpayers the opportunity to review and have questions answered regarding their new property valuation.

The online Informal Value Review will be available September 6-October 6 and can be found at http://vanwertcounty.propertyrevaluations.com. This site will provide frequently asked questions and a response form to ask questions or share concerns about a property’s valuation.

Appraisal staff will be available for Informal Value Review in the Van Wert County Auditor’s office, 121 E. Main Street, Van Wert, on Wednesday, September 27, from noon-7 p.m., and Thursday, September 28, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.