The annual Van Wert First Presbyterian Church Fall Nut Sale Orders have begun. The church’s Council on Christian Education (CCE) is sponsoring this fall nut sale and will be taking orders through the end of September.

Items, in 1-pound packages and “premium” quality, are purchased through the Terry Lynn Company.

Order forms are available from CCE Committee members, the First Presbyterian Church office, or online at www.vwpresby.org. Order forms are due back to the church office or any committee member by October 2. Help support youth programming by placing an order and please print extra order forms for friends and family. The nuts will make great holiday gifts or table accents. Payment is due upon delivery the end of October.

For more information, contact chairman Chris Heizman at 419.238.4554 or the church office at 419.238.3670.