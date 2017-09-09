VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC) is teaming up with Apostolic Christian Church of Junction to help the recent victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. The organizers are calling the effort Project Hurricane Help.

PPEC plans to hold a drive on Friday, September 22, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Paulding Putnam Electric’s headquarters located at 401 McDonald Pike in Paulding. The electric co-op will be collecting in its parking lot.

“Our goal is fill a semi with non-perishable goods to be shipped to areas ravaged by these hurricanes, but we need the help of our members and the community,” said PPEC Marketing and Economic Development Manager Erika Willitzer.

“We were lucky enough to hear about the Junction church’s work with an international shipping company that specializes in disaster aid,” she added. “The Apostolic Christian Church has worked with the shipping company for years sending food items to those in great need. Once collected, the shipping company will dispatch the donations to the different disaster zones.”

There are a few restrictions on items that can be donated. No clothes or glass items can be donated and all items must be new. Here is a list of items needed:

Water

Non-perishable foods (no close expiration date)

Personal hygiene Products

Home cleaning supplies

Basic first aid materials (no medication)

Paper/plastic plates, napkins, cups, silverware

Batteries

Baby items

Pet food

Diapers

Baby formula

In addition to assisting with the drive, PPEC has been put on notice by its national and statewide organizations, that it may be asked to send linemen to North Carolina to aid in outage restoration.

“As an electric cooperative utility, we have a close bond with our member-consumers, and that bond extends to the electric cooperatives and members nationwide,” said PPEC President/CEO George Carter. “It is because of this bond that we have formed mutual aid agreements to assist our friends in other states.

“This assistance can be relief efforts for food and water or sending line crews to assist in power restoration,” Carter added. “At this critical time our thoughts and prayers go out to all those in need, we are fortunate we are able to provide assistance to those who need it most.”

PPEC is asking the public to help get the word out about the drive. Those who would like more information can visit the PPEC website at www.PPEC.coop.