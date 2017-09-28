SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 5 of the high school football season was a challenging one, in terms of predicting games.

After going 18-2 the previous week, I went just 13-7 picking games. However, it should be noted there were several mild upsets around the area, including Wapakoneta over Elida, Spencerville over Ada, and Hicksville over Edgerton. A few other games, including Van Wert at Shawnee and Bath at Defiance were toss-ups.

Heading into Friday’s games, my overall record is 88-32 (73.3 percent).

Hopefully, I can bring that average up, but it won’t be easy. There are a number of close games on this week’s schedule.

Here are my picks for Week No. 6 (predicted winner in bold):

Kenton at Van Wert: It’s homecoming for the Cougars, and it should be a full house at Eggerss Stadium. The Wildcats average nearly 300 yards passing per game, but give up almost 300 yards rushing per game. I’ll pick the Cougars in what could be a wild one.

Spencerville at Crestview: After an 0-2 start, the Bearcats have won three straight, including last week’s 21-17 victory over Ada. While Spencerville may be a dangerous opponent, I like the Knights in this one.

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding: The Wildcats have scored 74 points in their last two games, and they have the potential to enjoy more offensive success against the Panthers.

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s: The Blue Jays have dropped two of their last three games, but I like them to win Friday’s “Battle of the Birds.”

Other games: Wapakoneta at Bath, Elida at St. Marys, Defiance at Celina, Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf, Bluffton at Allen East, Columbus Grove at Ada, Wayne Trace at Ayersville, Antwerp at Holgate, Tinora at Edgerton, Hicksville at Fairview, Minster at St. Henry, Anna at Marion Local, Versailles at Fort Recovery, Coldwater at Parkway, Fremont Ross at Lima Sr, Woodlan (IN) at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday).