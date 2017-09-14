SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If nothing else, I can say I’ve been consistent in predicting the outcome of area high school football games. My week three record was 17-7, or 71 percent. Entering the fourth week of the high school football season my overall record is 57-23, which is also good for 71 percent. That’s not horrible, but it’s not exactly great either.

My personal goal is to correctly predict at least 85 percent of games, which means I have some work to do. With that in mind, here are my picks for Week No. 4 (projected winner in bold):

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert: This is another tough matchup for the Cougars. The Titans can be explosive offensively. Last week, RB Daniel Beemer rushed for over 230 yards and four touchdowns, and WR Richie Knowlton is one of the area’s better receivers. Ottawa-Glandorf may be considered the favorite in this game, but I’ll say the Cougars will find a way to win.

Crestview at Bluffton: If the Knights play defense like they did against Wayne Trace, they’ll be very tough to beat the rest of the regular season. Bluffton may be a difficult place to play, but I’m going with Crestview.

Ada at Delphos Jefferson: At least in my mind, this game is a toss up. After a season-opening loss to Shawnee, the Wildcats have won two straight. The Bulldogs won their first two games, then lost to Lima Central Catholic last Friday. I’ll pick Ada in a close one.

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday): I like the Blue Jays to bounce back after last Friday’s 41-14 loss to Minster.

Other games: Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial, Kenton at Wapakoneta, Defiance at Elida, Celina at Bath, Columbus Grove at Paulding, Spencerville at Allen East, Minster at Marion Local, New Breman at Anna, Parkway at St. Henry, Coldwater at Fort Recovery, Wayne Trace at Antwerp, Fairview at Edgerton, Hicksville at Holgate, Tinora at Ayersville, Toledo Rogers at Lima Central Catholic, Lima Sr. at Toledo Central Catholic.