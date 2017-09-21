SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

I said last week that I wasn’t pleased with my football picks through three weeks of the high school football season. I correctly predicted 71 percent of area games during that span, which is strictly average.

Things were different in week four, with 18 correct picks out of 20 games. The only misfires were Paulding-Columbus Grove (I picked the Panthers), and Ayersville-Tinora, which turned out to be an 8-0 Tinora upset.

Hopefully, the momentum will carry over into week number five, or the halfway point of the regular season.

Here are my picks (projected winner in bold):

Van Wert at Shawnee: I picked Van Wert in each of the first four weeks, and I don’t see a reason to change now. The Cougars are doing the little things needed to win games. Shawnee is an improved team is well, but I think Van Wert will find a way to win on the road.

Crestview at Columbus Grove: To be blunt, the Knights are the overwhelming favorite here, and with good reason. Crestview’s offense has never been a question, and now the defense has come around. Columbus Grove has struggled this season, but the Bulldogs did beat Paulding 35-0 last week. Even so, the Knights should win this one.

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson: The Wildcats have been up and down this season with victories over Versailles and Paint Valley, and losses to Shawnee and Ada. During last week’s loss to the Bulldogs, Delphos Jefferson trailed 35-0, before losing 35-33. Allen East lost to Spencerville in overtime last week. This could be a good game, and I’ll go with the home team.

St. John’s at Anna: Another tough matchup for the Blue Jays. The Rockets are ranked No. 3 in Division V. The Blue Jays aren’t a bad team by any teams, but the Midwest Athletic Conference continues to present big challenges every week. I have to go with Anna in this one.

Other games: Bath at Defiance, St. Mary’s at Kenton, Elida at Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina, Ada at Spencerville, Paulding at Bluffton, Fairview at Wayne Trace, Ayersville at Antwerp, Tinora at Holgate, Edgerton at Hicksville, Parkway at New Bremen, Ft. Recovery at Minster, St. Henry at Coldwater, Marion Local at Versailles, Toledo Whitmer at Lima Sr., Lima Central Catholic at Toledo Rogers (Saturday).