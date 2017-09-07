SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s hard to believe this is Week No. 3 of the high school football season. Last week, I was 18-9 picking games, which is good for 67 percent. I correctly picked the Van Wert Cougars to beat Wapakoneta, but I was off several notable games, including Versailles and Delphos Jefferson. Through two weeks my record is 40-16, or 71 percent. That’s not exactly great, but it’s not horrible either. Hopefully, I’ll do better this week.

Here are my Week No. 3 predictions (projected winner in bold):

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial: This game scares me. The Cougars will have their hands full with the old-school rushing attack of the Roughriders. Plus, it’s not easy for visiting teams to win at Skip Baughman Stadium. I suppose St. Marys is the favorite here, but I’ll stick with the Cougars.

Crestview at Wayne Trace: This one has the potential to be a shootout. The Raiders have scored 72 points in their first two games, and the Knights have given up 66. Crestview can put points on the board as well (79 points in two games). The Knights are a bit more experienced, which is why I’m picking them to win this game.

Delphos Jefferson vs. Paint Valley: After losing to Shawnee in Week No. 1, the Wildcats bounced back with a 14-7 victory over Versailles. I like the Wildcats in this game, which will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Delphos St. John’s at Minster: Despite a solid 2-0 start, this is a tough MAC opener for the Blue Jays. The Wildcats haven’t allowed a single point this season. I believe this will be a close game, but I’m picking Minster.

Other games: Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf, Elida at Celina, Defiance at Kenton, Wapakoneta at Shawnee, Anna at Versailles, Marion Local at Coldwater, Fort Recovery at Parkway, St. Henry at New Breman, Lima Central Catholic at Ada, Wynford at Allen East, Bluffton at Ayersville, Spencerville at Perry, Paulding at Antwerp, Columbus Grove at Patrick Henry, Edgerton at Montpelier, Bryan at Fairview, Edon at Hicksville, Hilltop at Holgate, Tinora at Delta, Lima Sr. at Springfield.