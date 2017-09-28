Entries for the 40th annual Photography Exhibit are in and judged. We exceeded our entries of for the second year in a row and stand at over 440 entries by 50 photographers. Approximately 165 were accepted for display. An opening reception is scheduled for Joining us for the opening party on October 6, 6-9 p.m. The public is always welcome, free entry, live music by Ezra Miller (acoustic guitar) and Josh Liebhauser (cello), appetizers and cash bar.

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market continues this coming Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through September 30. Get your veggies and dips, pies and all sort of fresh, good food. Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Chamber and Lee Kinstle, Leland Smith Insurance, Gary Taylor and Van Wert Manor.

“Last Saturdays” will return one more time for the season on September 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Van Wert Manor has generously sponsored live music by John Reichle, we will also have our 50/50 cash drawing.

Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show returns for 2017. We will be hosting our signature Halloween event on October 28. Back by popular demand, DJ Vourteque and Samantha Siren will be doing their stuff and new acts; Titano Strongman and Scarlett Storm, national side show performers who will be taking the stage to amaze us with their feats of daring. Get those costumes going, we’ll have a cash costume contest for the best ones! Stay tuned for more information and watch for tickets to go on sale soon!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Ongoing, on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Fused Glass Project Our first featured project coming up Thursdays, September 21 and 28, from 6-9 p.m. will be glass slumping: Learn the art of fusing glass. This will be a two-part ArtNight series and we’ll show you have to make your own earrings beads or small platter. Instructor Diane Bendele will take you from working with the right types of glass and how to work with it properly to make a successful item. Cost will be $25. Remember, you may bring your own projects to ArtNight as well for which there is no fee. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch for more featured ArtNight projects soon!

ArtReach: Resumes in October on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org.

Foam Forge Costume Design Class: EVA Foam Forge ~ Basic Helmet 101

Tuesday, October 3, 10, 17, at 6:30-9 p.m.

Instructor: Matt Temple. Ages: 12 and Up

Cost: $40 WAC member/$45 regular price

This is a four-week class meeting weekly on Tuesday evenings at 6:30-9 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to make your own Halloween costume, props, or wanted to get into cosplay? Well look no further, the folks Wassenberg Art Center have opened up the shop doors and have fired up the EVA Foam Forge! Instructor, Matt Temple will be teaching you the basic skills of the ever-growing hobby of Foam Smithing. With this class we will be making a costume helmet from start to finish, by drawing the pattern onto the foam, cutting and attaching the foam, adding your own personal touches, and painting. Supplies Needed: 1 Blade snap-off utility knife, X-Acto knife, safety dust mask. All other supplies provided

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.