The Van Wert Area Photography Club held its regular meeting on Thursday, September, 14, at 114 S. Race St.

Members viewed photos taken on the club’s September 9 photo shoot and learned that the club’s $10 checks to the fair’s Best of Show for Junior Color and Senior B/W photos had not been cashed yet.

The participants in the September 9 Miami Erie Canal photo shoot were so pleased with their experience, it was decided that there would be another canal shoot on October 7. This one would start with a picnic lunch at 11:30 am at St. Marys Memorial Park and follow State Route 66 south, with stops at significant sites along the canal, and ending at the Johnston Farm Historical Park and Lock 9s in Piqua, if time and weather permit.

Non-VWAPC members are invited to join the shoot at no obligation and can either hitch a ride or drive themselves. Watch later for more information on the trip.