Don’t forget to check out the current exhibit Scrapped, scheduled to leave us September 8! Eleven metal artists from the Motor City brought us their creations joining Toledo artist Dani Herrera, to exhibit artwork made entirely out of scraps. This exhibit is comprised of 11 kinetic, hands-on sculptures made out of 250 pounds of scrap bicycle parts and two dimensional art out of fabric, paper, and other tossed out materials such as zippers and will be on view through September 8.

Don’t forget the call for entries for the 40th annual Photography Exhibit deadline for work to be digitally submitted is set for September 14. Get those cameras snapping! Joining us for the opening party on October 6, 6-9 p.m. will be Ezra Miller (vocals/guitar) and Josh Liebhauser (cello). You may have seen them at the last Farm & Art Market performing! Public is always welcome, free entry, appetizers and cash bar

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market continues this coming Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through September 30. Get your veggies and dips, pies and all sort of fresh, good food. Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Chamber and Lee Kinstle, Leland Smith Insurance and Gary Taylor.

Applications are ongoing for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays running through September 30. Growers and Makers are encouraged to apply. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured free of charge, in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

It’s back … Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show 2017. Save the date, October 28. We will be hosting our signature Halloween event on October 28. Back by popular demand, D.J. Vourteque and Samantha Siren will be doing their stuff and new acts; Titano Strongman and Scarlett Storm, national side show performers will be taking the stage to amaze us with their feats of daring. Get those costumes going, we’ll have a cash costume contest for the best ones. Stay tuned for more information and watch for tickets to go on sale soon and thanks to all who have participated in this annual Wassenberg Art Center fundraiser. Your support is very much appreciated!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign-up available.

ArtNight: Featured projects will be starting back up in September and we will host every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch Facebook and this column for featured projects.

Fused Glass: We are now in the works to create a fused glass class taught by Diane Bendele sometime soon. Additional information is available on our website.

ArtReach: Resumes in October on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org, while our website is wassenbergartcenter.org.