Peggy Sue (Bockey) Adams, 58, of Delphos passed away Monday, September 11, 2017, due to a car accident while she was vacationing with her husband, Jack, in Ireland.

She was born September 23, 1958, in Lima, the daughter of Ralph L. Bockey, who preceded her in death, and Beverly J. (Sawmiller) Bockey, who survives in Spencerville. She married Jack Adams, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Tyler (Laura Lasonczyk) Lamb of Pickerington; two daughters, Kacy (Shawn) Goetz of Lima and Holly (Daniel) Ackerman of Virginia; a stepdaughter, Natalie (Tony) Doll of Killeen, Texas; one stepson, Jackson (Kimberly) Adams of New Mexico; a brother, Kevin Bockey of Spencerville, two sisters, Janice (Bill) Askins of Fort Jennings and Tereasa (William) Jamison of Hilliard; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A brother, Edward Bockey, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, at First Assembly of God Church in Delphos, with Pastor Fred Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

