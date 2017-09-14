Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Van Wert County on Friday evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Every year, hundreds of people lose their lives in Ohio due to impaired driving crashes,” said Lieutenant Tim Grigsby, commander of the Van Wert Post. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.

“OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways,” Lt. Grigsby added.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.