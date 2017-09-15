Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Van Wert Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on Ohio 118, approximately a quarter of a mile south of Fox Road in Van Wert.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will include nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol- and drug-related injury and fatal crashes.

“Recent data has shown there have been 36 OVI related crashes, as well as 139 OVI arrests made within a three-mile radius of the checkpoint location,” said Lt. Tim Grigsby, commander of the Van Wert Post. “The purpose of the checkpoint, as well as the advance notice media releases, is to educate the public of the dangers of impaired driving.

“We want to drive home a simple point: Don’t endanger the lives of our citizens with a reckless and irresponsible decision to drive while impaired,” Lt. Grigsby added.

Those who plan to consume alcohol should designate a sober driver or make travel arrangements before they drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of driving a motor vehicle while impaired.