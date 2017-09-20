VW independent/submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.60 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 21.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 27.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 40.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“As we welcome back winter gasoline across most of the country, gasoline production has continued to recover after Harvey, leading much of the country to enjoy falling gasoline prices, along with fall weather,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “With refineries continuing to get back online and with demand cooling off from the summer months, we have more room to see the national average drop in the week ahead.

“In fact, this week could see some of the largest drops in gas prices in many months,” DeHaan added. “It still will take time to completely heal from the issues Harvey and Irma left, particularly due to the large scale disruptions of fuel logistics and production, but improvement will continue both with lower retail prices and high refinery output.”