COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has announced the start of the ninth annual Take Action Video Contest, which gives Ohio high school students a chance to win up to $2,500 in college scholarships.

To enter this year’s contest, Ohio high school students (grades 9 to 12) must produce and submit a 60-second video on smartphone privacy, social networking scams, or creating strong passwords. The deadline to submit videos is December 8.

College scholarships will be awarded to the top three individuals or teams of two. The first place winner will receive $2,500, second-place $1,500, and third-place $1,000. Winners will be announced in March 2018 during National Consumer Protection Week and may have their videos featured on the Attorney General’s website.

“This contest is a way for students to creatively learn and educate others about important consumer protection topics while earning money for college,” Attorney General DeWine said. “I encourage high school students from across Ohio to participate.”

Official guidelines and a printable flyer for the 2017 Take Action Contest are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.