VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions opens its 2017-2018 season on Sunday, October 15, in its new location at American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St. in Van Wert.

Off Stage’s current production is The Queen of Bingo by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy. This two-act comedy will be co-directed by Matthew Krol and Whitney Nihiser.

The six Dinner Theatre performances will be on Sunday, October 15; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 20-22; and Friday and Saturday, October 27-28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday performances and 12:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinees. A buffet style meal provided by Romer’s Catering in St. Henry will be served starting at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, while the Sunday matinee performances will have dinner served at 1 p.m. and show at 2 p.m. The ticket price is $28 for dinner and the show.

In addition to dinner theatre performances, Off Stage has now added a “Popcorn Performance” on Sunday October 15, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. This will be a non-dinner evening performance, with Off Stage Productions providing fresh popcorn, lemonade, and water. Ticket prices are $12 per person, and soft drinks can also be purchased for $1 each.

The Queen of Bingo is an exploration of the world of sisterhood, weight issues, romance, winning, losing, and (of course) Bingo! The play’s two sisters are very different individuals bound together by genetics, history, and love. Both a bit lonely at this stage in their lives, each has found a different balm. Babe enjoys being the center of attention, but she also has a real issue about her size. She has a tendency to mood swings and her buttons are easily pushed. Sis is a quiet gal who enjoys involving herself in her activities and other people’s lives. And she knows just which buttons to push.

All their best and worst qualities come out on this one night at church Bingo. They both need a change in their lives and routine — and tonight just might be their lucky night!

The Queen of Bingo cast is as follows: Babe, Amy McConn; Sis, Angi Spry; Father Mac, Jonathan Dennie; and Bingo announcer, Thomas Branch.

Reservations for members open at 10 a.m. today and on Wednesday, September 27, for the general public, and are open daily. Reservations close at 6 p.m. each day, and can be made by calling 419.605.6708. Reservations must be secured with a credit card, and any cancellations must be made by the Wednesday prior to show date (for a full refund).

Off Stage will transform the main post room of the American Legion into a comfortable and intimate dinner theatre. The Legion offers ample parking and special access for those with walkers, wheelchairs, or mobility issues via the first door (closest to Main Street) to the building. All other dinner theatre patrons should use the glass-enclosed main (center) door to the building. A volunteer will be posted in the parking lot to offer assistance and direction.

Off Stage Productions can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions. Contact one of Off Stage’s members or call the box office number.