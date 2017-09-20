Crestview senior Paige Motycka will play basketball at the Indiana Institute of Technology beginning in the 2018-19 school year. Paige will enter her senior season as a prospective four-year letter winner and a three year starter for the Lady Knights. Last season, Motycka averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game. She was a first-team All-NWC and District 8 performer, and was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio. She plans to major in education at Indiana Tech. Seated left to right: Terri Suever, Paige Motycka, and Joe Motycka. Standing left to right: Crestview Varsity Girls’ Coach Mark Gregory, Indiana Tech Head Coach Jessie Biggs, and Crestview Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen. (photo submitted)