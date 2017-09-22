Lincolnview senior golfer Marissa Miller is the Van Wert Independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Miller is a four-year starter and has been with teams that have finished as section runners-up and district qualifiers. Miller, who was nominated by head coach Brad Doidge, has helped new golfers adjust to a varsity sport. She also maintains a Top-5 academic standing in her class. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt, courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent