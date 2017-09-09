To the Editor:

Mr. Muse is correct that our tax increase will make Van Wert the highest income tax rate of the communities he chose to compare. Along with the comparison of income tax rates, we should also look at the services provided by those income tax revenues and the revenue sources those communities have.

Of the 18 communities Mr. Muse chose to compare, nine are villages that do not staff full time police or fire. Van Wert provides excellent police and fire services, which consume over 70 percent of the General Fund revenues.

Of those 18 communities, five sell electric. This provides an additional revenue source to their General Funds from kilowatt taxes in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Van Wert does not sell electric service and does not benefit from the kilowatt tax. Van Wert does provide water and sewer at the lowest rate of these 18 communities. Van Wert’s minimum water/sewer bill is $21.42 for the month, compared to a high of $107 per month of the communities compared. The remaining four communities are Defiance, Findlay, Lima, and Kenton. Kenton and Findlay only provide fire services; they do not provide EMS services. Contracted EMS providers bill patients they transport.

The City of Van Wert does provide EMS and only bills the resident’s insurance company for EMS transport. Both Defiance and Findlay are college towns, a huge asset to their revenue stream.

We believe the City of Van Wert provides better and less expensive services to our citizens than most of these communities. The City of Van Wert does not want to diminish any services we currently provide. We are proud of our superior police and fire departments and want to continue their excellent service. We are proud of our Municipal Court and city administration. We are proud of our Parks Department and the parks they maintain for the use and enjoyment of our citizens.

I would like to thank City Auditor Martha Balyeat and her staff for their assistance in preparing the foregoing and trust it will provide the details you need to make an informed decision related to the much need 0.28-percent General Fund income tax increase.

Should you have any questions regarding this issue please do not hesitate to call me at 419.238.0308. I would be more than please to speak with you.

As your Mayor I am asking you to please vote “yes” for keeping our city services at their current level.

Thank you for your consideration in this very important matter.

Jerry Mazur, Mayor

City of Van Wert

via email