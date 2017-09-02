Submitted information

The Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Program is a national and international organization designed to provide opportunities for gardening enthusiasts of all types and levels to acquire training in numerous aspects of gardening and landscaping, to develop long-lasting friendships with other MGVs, to learn from other MGVs, and to provide an outlet for those who want to serve their communities through a unique form of volunteering.

Ohio State University MGVs work together with The Ohio State University Extension to provide such services to their communities as answering gardening questions, beautifying the community, developing community or demonstration gardens, and other horticultural activities.

Applications are being accepted for the MGV Training Class of 2017. OSU MGVs are initially given 50 hours of training on information pertaining to gardens, landscapes, plants, diseases, insects, and more! But the training does not stop after the initial training programs.

Opportunities for many types of continuing education are provided through multiple training programs offered through OSU Extension both locally and statewide. After the training class is completed, new MGV interns are to provide 50 hours of volunteer service to the community as volunteer educators.

Even though this sounds like a lot of time, it is not difficult to fulfill this requirement. In fact, most quickly exceed this number long before the end of their first year of service.

Van Wert County MGVs have developed The Children’s Garden, located in Smiley Park on Old Tile Factory Road in Van Wert, to provide an outdoor learning lab for children of all ages. Additional projects include the Garden of the Senses in downtown Van Wert, a garden bus tour, and more.