Margaret A. “Marge” Lause, 97, of Delphos, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

She was born December 9, 1919, in Delphos, the daughter of Albert and Leona (Stippich) Suever, who both preceded her in death. She later married Eugene “Ike” Lause, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Carole (Robert) Maenle of Elida; one brother, Carl Suever of Delphos; a sister, Eileen Lause of Delphos; one granddaughter; and two great-grandsons, Sgt. Eric Whitlow, USMC, and Senior Airman Brian Whitlow, USAF.

A grandson, Mark Maenle, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, with Father Douglas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 29, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

