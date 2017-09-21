VW independent/submitted information

A Minster man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on U.S. 30 west or Richey Road.

Bert Helsel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained during the accident by a representative of the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Helsel was driving a 2007 Toyota sedan west on U.S. 30, directly behind a 2018 International semi operated by David Knight, 45, of Industry, Pennsylvania, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Knight then slowed his semi for traffic in a construction zone on U.S. 30, as did Helsel, when a third vehicle, a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Vasilevich Dzmitry, 33, of Hallandale, Florida, failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead, rear-ending Helsel’s vehicle and pushing it into the back of Knight’s semi.

Neither Knight nor Dzmitry were injured in the crash.

The Van Wert Post was assisted at the scene by Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Scott EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelly Company, Hague Towing, Delpha Chevrolet, and Parker Towing and Recovery. The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were also temporarily closed for clean-up of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.