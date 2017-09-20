M. Joann Neer, age 83, of Middle Point passed away at 10:26 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2017 at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born November 1, 1933 in Van Wert to Ray and Hila (Waltz) Baer.

She is survived by a daughter, Kimala Strickler of Middle Point, one grandchild, and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn A. Neer, who passed away January 20, 2015, two brothers, four sisters, a son-in-law, and two step-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Rev. Tim Owens officiating. Burial will be at the Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point.

Visitation is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 21 at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point Methodist Church or Middle Point EMS.