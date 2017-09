Print for later

Visiting Allen East topped the Lincolnview Lady Lancers Tuesday night, 25-17, 25-20, and 25-14.

Lakin Brant led Lincolnview with 22 digs, and Morgan Miller had a team-leading 12 assists. Madison Williams, Kerstin Davis and Kayla Schimmoeller were 100 percent servers.

The Lady Lancers (6-8, 2-2 Northwest Conference) will play at Delphos Jefferson Thursday night.