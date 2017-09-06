SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview cruised to an easy home win over Lima Temple Christian on Tuesday, with a 25-9, 25-13 and 25-6 victory over the Lady Pioneers. The junior varsity won as well, 2-0.

“We played well tonight,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “I felt that we gave up very few errors and played as team. Temple Christian is a scrappy team but I felt that we had control over the game and moved the ball around on offense.”

“It was great to see all of my hitters swing aggressively,” Evans added. “My setters, Morgan Miller and Brianna Ebel, did a great job at making smart sets and distributing them to all of our hitters.”

Alana Williams led the Lady Lancers with seven aces, while Ebel had four aces and 16 assists. Miller also had 16 assists, and Lakin Brant had 18 digs. Williams and Kayla Schimmoeller each finished with eight kills.

“Alana Williams served well tonight,” Evans said. “She’s one of most consistent servers and she always gets the team off to a great start.”

“Kayla Schimmoeller also played well tonight,” Evans added. “She does a good job playing aggressive on every point in the middle position. Lakin Brant really led our defense. She doesn’t let too many ball drop and tonight I felt that she dug some great digs so our offense could finish.”

The Lady Lancers (3-2) will host Kalida tomorrow.