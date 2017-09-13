VW independent sports/submitted information

Lincolnview’s cross country teams made a very strong showing at the Elida Invitational on Tuesday.

The boys team brought home the first place trophy for the fifth consecutive year scoring just 23 points, and the girls team placed second behind Columbus Grove (No. 3 in the state), scoring 53 points.

“This was a good meet for the kids,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “We fought hard and were very focused on several goals that we had set for this meet.”

The boys placed their top five in the top eight of the race and were led by Karter Tow who placed 2nd overall. He was followed by teammates Jacob Keysor (3rd), Alek Bowersock (4th), Devon Bill (6th), and Joe Sadowski (8th). Rounding out the varsity for the boys was Camden Miller who placed 20th and Sam Wolfrum who placed 29th.

The girls placed their top six in the top 20 of the race. They were led by Madison Langdon who placed sixth overall. She was followed closely by Tori Snyder (7th), Madeline Snyder (11th), Alena Looser (13th), and Brayden Langdon (17th). Rounding out the varsity was Dylann Carey (20th) and Frankie Carey (24th).

“I think we are in a great place going into this weekend,” Langdon said. “We still have a lot of room for improvement, but tonight showed that the kids are willing to do what it takes to get better.”

Lincolnview is scheduled to run at the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational this Saturday