Louise I. Stemen, 103, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, September 3, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born April 10, 1914, in Van Wert, the daughter of Charles William and Jennie (Lindsey) Knodel, who both preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Sue Martin; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy L. Stemen; and three brothers, her twin Louis Knodel, Herbert Knodel, and Dale Knodel.

Survivors include her son, Robert L. Stemen of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Don (Cindi) Stemen of Hilliard, Cindy Dunn of Van Wert, Sharon (James) Volk of Van Wert, and Mitzi Martin Myers of Carmel, Indiana; 10 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

Louise was a 1933 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of First United Methodist Church, where she had been active in the Dorcas Group and the Joy Bunch.

She had worked at Hunts Book Store, Bruce Symons Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, and Lee Kinstle Chevrolet-Olds, all in Van Wert. She was a member of Lambda Chapter, Alpha Delta Omega national sorority and the Chautauqua Woman’s Club.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 7, at First United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Gus Christo-Baker and Paul W. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or State of the Heart Hospice.

