Lincolnview boys take first place
Lincolnview’s 19th ranked varsity boys cross country team placed 1st out of 15 teams at the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Cross Country Invitational. (photo submitted)
POSTED: 09/18/17 at 5:23 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Lincolnview’s 19th ranked varsity boys cross country team placed 1st out of 15 teams at the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Cross Country Invitational. (photo submitted)
POSTED: 09/18/17 at 5:23 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Copyright © 2010-2017 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC