Van Wert Police

September 24, 3:03 a.m. — Jessica L. Jones, 50, of 189 Camden Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct while in the 200 block of East Main Street.

September 22, 4:48 p.m. — Robert J. Myers, 45, of 117 Blaine St., was cited for having a nuisance property.

September 23, 8:11 p.m. — Nichollett M. Reynolds, 25, of 608 S. Tyler St., was arrested at her residence on a warrant issued in Lima Municipal Court.

September 19, 8:15 p.m. — Larry L. Sidle, 47, of 402 N. Washington St., was cited for having a nuisance property at 624 Cable St.

September 19, 9:28 a.m. — Joshua W.A. Brewington, 31, of 704 High St., was charged with criminal trespassing for an incident that occurred in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.

September 19, 12:51 p.m. — Ronald L. Schriver, 68, of 328 N. Market St., Apt. 3, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following an accident in the 200 block of East Main Street.

September 18, 3:31 p.m. — Betty Jo Rager, 62, of 167 Crestwood Drive, was charged with theft for an alleged shoplifting incident at Ruler Food, 1118 S. Shannon St.

September 17, 6:46 a.m. — Greg A. Glander Jr., 35, of 107 W. Central Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

September 16, 2:53 a.m. — Christina W. Warrington, 27, of Fletcher, North Carolina, was arrested on a warrant issued in Celina Municipal Court.

September 15, 11:45 a.m. — David G. Hines, 25, of Lima, was arrested for violation of a civil protection order as a result of an incident in the 900 block of East Main Street.

September 13, 7:44 p.m. — Matthew C. Dodds, 35, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 5, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

September 13, 1:09 a.m. — David F. Krieg, 24, of Ivy Court Apartments, 1066 W. Main St., Apt. 6, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, while at his residence.

September 12, 8:07 a.m. — Samantha J. Lacy, 25, of 811 Kear Road, Lot 32, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument while at her residence.

September 12, 12:47 p.m. — Jeremy T. Paige, 33, of 1127 Olympic Drive, was charged with burglary after he allegedly entered a house in the 1000 block of East Main Street.