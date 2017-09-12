Van Wert Police

September 10, 1:33 a.m. — Charles J. Thompson, 25, of Paulding, was arrested for possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, as well as for an outstanding warrant, while at the local Walmart store.

September 5, 11:53 p.m. — Alfonzo L. Daniels Jr., 27, of Columbus, was charged with possession of marijuana while at the Guest Keeper on North Washington Street.

September 6, 8:55 a.m. — Local contractor Alexander & Bebout reported the theft of a generator and a compactor from the Franklin Park construction site. The generator was a black Titan diesel generator with yellow and red lettering, while the compactor was a yellow 2001 Wacker WP 1500 plate compactor. Each of the stolen items was valued at approximately $600.

September 1, 3:20 p.m. — Johnathon J. McBride, 23, of Wren, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred in the 600 block of South Vine Street.

September 1, 4:54 p.m. — K & L Ready Mix reported an attempted break-in at its facility at 211 N. Lynn St.

August 31, 5:18 p.m. — Trevor V. Ball, 26, of 183 Burt St., was charged with assault for an incident that took place in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

August 31, 5 a.m. — Christopher G.V. Reyna, 23, of Cincinnati, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Main Street.

August 28, 9:54 p.m. — Michael T. Boggs, 47, of Lima, was charged with theft and criminal trespass after he allegedly attempted to shoplift $246.65 in food and alcohol items from the local Walmart store.

August 28, 11:13 a.m. — Criminal mischief was reported to a building under construction at Franklin Park.